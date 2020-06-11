Left Menu
Haryana reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, total coronavirus cases rise to 5,968

The hardest-hit Gurgaon reported 6 deaths, Faridabad 4 and Ambala and Rohtak reported 1 death each, according to a state health department bulletin. On Monday, Haryana reported 11 coronavirus deaths.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:16 IST
Haryana reported 12 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, the worst single-day toll in the state due to the virus, as total infections neared 6,000. The hardest-hit Gurgaon reported 6 deaths, Faridabad 4 and Ambala and Rohtak reported 1 death each, according to a state health department bulletin.

On Monday, Haryana reported 11 coronavirus deaths. At least 64 people have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including 22 in Faridabad, 19 in Gurgaon, four in Rohtak and three in Ambala.

Among the 389 cases reported on Thursday, Gurgaon reported 191, taking the total number of cases in the district to 2,737, of which 1,760 are active. Faridabad reported 74 cases, Ambala 13, Palwal 10, Jind 3, Karnal 17, Yamunanagar 9, Fatehabad and Mahendragarh 7 each, Rewari 8, Rohtak 29, Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Panchkula and Jhajjar 4 each, while Panipat reported 1 case.

For 10 days, Haryana has been reporting a surge in the number of positive cases, particularly in Gurgaon and Faridabad. The total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 3,644 while 2,260 patients have recovered, according to the bulletin.

