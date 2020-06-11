Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP cabinet gives nod for CBI probe into alleged corruption during TDP rule

"This alone cost hundreds of crores of rupees to the exchequer while the project remained accomplished," a minister pointed out. The CBI will also be asked to probe the payments made to Heritage Dairy, owned by Chandrababu's family, for supplying buttermilk.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST
AP cabinet gives nod for CBI probe into alleged corruption during TDP rule

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to order a probe by the CBI into alleged corruption in various schemes during the previous Chandrababu Naidu dispensation, causing a loss running into hundreds of crores of rupees. The state Cabinet, which met here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, approved the recommendations made by a Cabinet subcommittee in this regard.

The Cabinet subcommittee, headed by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, conducted a preliminary inquiry into schemes like 'Chandranna Tohfa', 'Chandranna Christmas Gift', 'Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka' and also the AP Fibrenet project and submitted its report. "The Cabinet approved the subcommittee report and decided to order a detailed investigation by the CBI," Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

A minister claimed over Rs 150 crore was swindled in the name of various "festival gift" schemes by the previous regime. In the AP Fibrenet project, which was meant to provide internet and telephone services to all households, costs were inflated and a person with fake certificates appointed as head of the project, the minister alleged.

Also, inferior quality set top boxes were purchased from different companies, sidestepping the lowest bidder (a South Korean firm) that came forward to supply high-end STBs at a lower price, it was alleged. "This alone cost hundreds of crores of rupees to the exchequer while the project remained accomplished," a minister pointed out.

The CBI will also be asked to probe the payments made to Heritage Dairy, owned by Chandrababu's family, for supplying buttermilk.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announc...

SC asks DoT to reconsider Rs 4 lakh cr claim on PSUs, says demand impermissible

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Department of Telecommunications DoT to reconsider within three days its demand seeking Rs 4 lakh crore in past dues from non-telecom PSUs such as GAIL, saying raising such a demand using its verdict ...

Euro zone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

Euro zone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and as markets digested a deluge of issuance from ...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence created a perception of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020