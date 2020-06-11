Left Menu
Woman commits suicide by jumping into well at MP village

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:34 IST
A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Thursday, police said. A mother of two, Smita Lodhi allegedly jumped into a well at Chainpura village at around 10 am on Thursday, said Indraj Singh, in-charge of Begumganj police station.

The deceased's husband Ramdayal was a labourer and the family had returned to the village from Bhopal, following the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the official said. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, he added.

