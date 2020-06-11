Anil Deshmukh assures of "strict action" against those responsible for Jalgaon incident

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday assured of "strict action" against those who are responsible for the shocking incident in Jalgaon in which the body of a senior citizen was found inside the toilet of a COVID-19 hospital, a day earlier. "We have taken a serious note of the Jalgaon incident where a body was found in the toilet. Few have already been booked for this criminal offence. Stern action is being taken against the people responsible for this inhuman act and an enquiry is also being conducted in the matter," Deshmukh's tweet read.

The body of the 82-year-old woman from Bhusawal, who was suffering from coronavirus, was found at the Jalgaon Civil Hospital where she was being treated. Her body was discovered, on Wednesday, after its stench spread, and the door of the toilet had to be broken. She was reported missing for eight days before being found. On June 1, the woman was admitted to the Jalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment in ward 7 of the COVID-19 hospital, where she tested positive for the virus. The hospital administration filed a complaint about her disappearance from the hospital on June 2.

"We got a missing complaint from the hospital on June 6. We are investigating the matter further," said Jalgaon Superintendent of Police in a statement. District guardian minister Gulabrao Patil assessed the incident and assured that those who were guilty in this incident would be dealt with immediately and the matter would also be reported to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Collector Dr Avinash Dhakne described this incident as a very serious mistake and said that those who responsible would be punished. The incident has reportedly caused outrage amongst the people of the district. (ANI)