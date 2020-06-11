Left Menu
Development News Edition

India asks UK not to consider any request for asylum by Vijay Mallya

The UK top court's decision marked a major setback to the 64-year-old businessman as it came weeks after he lost his High Court appeal in April against an extradition order to India. A spokesperson in the British High Commission here said last week that there was a legal issue that needed to be resolved before Mallya’s extradition can be arranged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:56 IST
India asks UK not to consider any request for asylum by Vijay Mallya
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India on Thursday said it has asked the UK not to consider any request for asylum by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya as there appeared to be no ground for his persecution in the country. Last week, the UK government indicated that Mallya is unlikely to be extradited to India anytime soon, saying there is a legal issue that needed to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged.

"We have been in touch with the UK side for his early extradition. We have also requested the UK side not to consider his asylum, if requested by him, because there appeared to be no ground for his persecution in India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing. In May, Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges.

Srivastava said India has been in touch with the UK after Mallya's application for leave to appeal to the UK's Supreme Court was rejected. The UK top court's decision marked a major setback to the 64-year-old businessman as it came weeks after he lost his High Court appeal in April against an extradition order to India.

A spokesperson in the British High Commission here said last week that there was a legal issue that needed to be resolved before Mallya's extradition can be arranged. "Under United Kingdom law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved. The issue is confidential and we cannot go into any detail. We cannot estimate how long this issue will take to resolve. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible," the official had said.

Mallya has been based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. The High Court verdict in April upheld the 2018 ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the end of a year-long extradition trial in December 2018 that the former Kingfisher Airlines boss had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Asthma patient dies after ambulance staff declines to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 fears

Hyderabad, Jun 11 PTI A 52-year-old man, an asthma patient,died in Medak district of Telangana allegedly due tonon-availability oftimely treatment after ambulance staff declined to take him to hospital citing COVID-19 apprehensions and lack...

Syria's Assad fires his PM amid worsening economic crisis

Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday fired his prime minister, a month ahead of elections and as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control. Assad also appointed the current public works and h...

EU sees path to Brexit compromise if UK more realistic, adviser says

The European Union sees a path towards a compromise on a trade deal with Britain but London must first be more realistic in what it expects to achieve, an adviser to the EUs chief trade negotiator said on Thursday. Britain left the worlds l...

Trump resumes fundraising to build cash lead against Biden

President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign works to maintain a cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November. Trump is traveling to Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020