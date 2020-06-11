Congress invites nominations for Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna Award

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has invited nominations for the annual Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award (RGNSA) for the years 2018 and 2019. The award, instituted in memory of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is given for outstanding contribution to promoting peace, communal harmony and fighting violence and terrorism.

The last date for receiving the nominations for the award is July 14, according to an AICC statement. The award is presented on Gandhi's birth anniversary on August 20. It includes a citation and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The 25th award for 2018 and 2019 would be in recognition of outstanding contribution to the cause of 'national Sadbhavana' either by distinguished individuals or associations in these years and two years preceding them, the statement said..