1,875 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today

A total of 1,875 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, said the State Health Department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:36 IST
1,875 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,875 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, said the State Health Department. The tally for confirmed cases has reached 38,716, while the death toll stands at 349.

20,705 people have recovered from the virus in the state. With one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Tamil Nadu has 17,659 active cases, as per the health department. (ANI)

