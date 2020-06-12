250 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; tally nears 6,000-mark

A total of 250 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 5,947 in the state where the pandemic has claimed 34 lives so far, health department said. Among the new cases, 109 cases are that of Wednesday, the results of which were received during the day, while the rest 141 fresh infections were reported on Thursday. The state has so far seen 34 COVID-19 fatalities in 23 districts. Khagaria and Begusarai districts accounted for three deaths each followed by Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Bhojpur, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga (two each) and Munger, Rohtas, East Champaran, Nalanda, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Jamui, Sheohar, Nawada, Araria, Muzaffarpur and Aurangabad (one each). The districts which have reported a large number of confirmed cases are Patna (294), Bhagalpur (289), Begusarai (285), Khagaria (280), Rohtas (264), Madhubani (260), Munger (229), Katihar (196) and Jehanabad (182). Novel coronavirus cases have emerged from all the 38 districts of the state. Out of the total 5,947 positive cases, 3,086 patients have recovered, leaving the state with 2,827 active cases. The number of samples tested till date is 1,13,225.

Although the state had reported its first couple of cases in March, more than 3,000 people tested positive in the month of May, the spike attributed mainly to the massive influx of migrants by special trains and other modes of transport. According to health department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, the number of migrants who have tested positive for the virus since May 3 is 4,143. A total of 325 containment zones are currently functional in different districts of the state, Singh said, adding the department is keeping a strict watch on the door-to-door survey in containment areas. Besides, 34 such zones have been de-notified so far, he added. Information and Public Relations Departments Secretary Anupam Kumar said 14.56 lakh migrants have gone to their home after completing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period, while 67,978 migrants are still lodged in 3,249 block quarantine centres in the state.