Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video of decomposed bodies of alleged COVID victims goes viral; Guv expresses concern

The West Bengal Health Department and the city police said the video was "fake" and that the bodies were unclaimed ones from a hospital morgue. The video showed personnel of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation loading the decomposed bodies into a van allegedly outside Garia crematorium.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 00:35 IST
Video of decomposed bodies of alleged COVID victims goes viral; Guv expresses concern
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A video showing decomposed bodies, allegedly of COVID-19 victims, being loaded into a van by the city's civic body in daylight for cremation went viral on social media on Thursday, but authorities termed it "fake". The video also showed protests by locals at Garia, a suburb in the southern fringes of the city where the incident had allegedly taken place, who claimed that the bodies were those of novel coronavirus victims.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the video and sought a report regarding the incident from the state home secretary. The West Bengal Health Department and the city police said the video was "fake" and that the bodies were unclaimed ones from a hospital morgue.

The video showed personnel of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation loading the decomposed bodies into a van allegedly outside Garia crematorium. It also showed locals objecting to the cremation of a number of decomposed bodies at the same place. According to the locals, the cremation of so many decomposed bodies of COVID-19 patients at the crematorium located in the vicinity of a densely populated locality at a time when the city is witnessing rising cases of the contagion would harm public health.

The Kolkata Police dismissed as "rumors" the claim that the bodies were those of COVID-19 victims. "The West Bengal Health Department has informed that the dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/ unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading #FakeNews", it said.

The principal of NRS Medical College, Saibal Kumar Mukherjee, wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma that 14 unclaimed bodies were handed over to the KMC as per the list provided by different police stations under the jurisdiction of the hospital's morgue. "And none of these bodies were of COVID patients. The subject of this video is fake, and you may take necessary action in this regard," Mukherjee said in his letter.

Dhankhar said in a tweet, "Anguished at the disposal of dead bodies with heartless indescribable insensitivity. Not sharing videos due to sensitivity. In our society, the dead body is accorded highest respect - rituals are performed as per tradition." In yet another post in the micro-blogging site, the governor said "Response @HomeSecretaryWB has come. Virtual admission about callous handling of dead bodies promising procedure will be streamlined. Rather than booking those responsible for such inhuman criminality, the police are being misused to 'teach a lesson' to those who exposed it." Assuring people that he would look into the incident, the city mayor Firhad Hakim said that the bodies of novel coronavirus victims in the city are cremated at a separate burning ground at Dhapa in its eastern fringes. The opposition CPI(M) and BJP criticized the state government and alleged that the "video clip is a proof of the TMC trying to hide the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in the state".

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said it must be ascertained whether the bodies are of those who died of COVID-19. The corpses that were kept in the crematorium appeared to be more than a month old, he said.

"I have earlier said that the real number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal are being suppressed," he told newspersons at the party's state headquarter here.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announcing the...

U.N. decries reported mass graves found in Libya town after LNA retreat

The United Nations mission in Libya said on Thursday it was horrified by the reported discovery of mass graves in the town of Tarhouna after the internationally recognized government recaptured it from eastern-based forces. International la...

Rajasthan: Over 3.57 lakh families to get free foodgrain for two months

Over 3.57 lakh needy families and destitute people who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme will be provided free foodgrain for next two months in Rajasthan. The proposal for free distribution of foodgrain was approved by...

Egypt raids activist's family after US suit against former PM -lawyers

Egyptian security forces raided the homes of two uncles of a prominent activist who recently filed a torture lawsuit in the United States against a former prime minister, lawyers representing the activist said. Egypts state press centre, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020