Viral video shows unclaimed bodies being disposed off in WB; civic body claims no link with COVID-19

A viral video from Kolkata is being circulated on social media since Wednesday that shows some decomposed bodies being dragged into the van. The video is said to be from South Kolkata's Garia locality.

"Health department has informed us that bodies were basically unidentified/unclaimed bodies. Hospital, as per protocol, sends such bodies for cremation after a period of 15 days if no claimant comes forward," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma told ANI. Even West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar informed on Twitter that he has sought an urgent update from the state home ministry over the same. "Anguished at disposal of dead bodies Mamata Banerjee - with heartless indescribable insensitivity. Not sharing videos due to sensitivity. I have sought an urgent update. In our society, the dead body is accorded highest respect-rituals are performed as per tradition."

On the other hand, Kolkata Municipal Corporation administrator and former Mayor Firhad Hakim stated that it cannot be bodies of COVID-19 patients as dead bodies of coronavirus patients are burnt at a specific burning ground at Dhapa. He also stated that earlier unidentified bodies were disposed of at Dhapa, but post the COVID-19 outbreak, unidentified bodies are cremated elsewhere.

In the meantime, the BJP state president has demanded resignation from KMC administer and asked them to produce records of the dead bodies if it is not of COVID patients.