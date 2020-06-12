Left Menu
Development News Edition

Viral video shows unclaimed bodies being disposed off in WB; civic body claims no link with COVID-19

A viral video from Kolkata is being circulated on social media since Wednesday that shows some decomposed bodies being dragged into the van.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-06-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 10:49 IST
Viral video shows unclaimed bodies being disposed off in WB; civic body claims no link with COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A viral video from Kolkata is being circulated on social media since Wednesday that shows some decomposed bodies being dragged into the van. The video is said to be from South Kolkata's Garia locality.

"Health department has informed us that bodies were basically unidentified/unclaimed bodies. Hospital, as per protocol, sends such bodies for cremation after a period of 15 days if no claimant comes forward," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma told ANI. Even West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar informed on Twitter that he has sought an urgent update from the state home ministry over the same. "Anguished at disposal of dead bodies Mamata Banerjee - with heartless indescribable insensitivity. Not sharing videos due to sensitivity. I have sought an urgent update. In our society, the dead body is accorded highest respect-rituals are performed as per tradition."

On the other hand, Kolkata Municipal Corporation administrator and former Mayor Firhad Hakim stated that it cannot be bodies of COVID-19 patients as dead bodies of coronavirus patients are burnt at a specific burning ground at Dhapa. He also stated that earlier unidentified bodies were disposed of at Dhapa, but post the COVID-19 outbreak, unidentified bodies are cremated elsewhere.

In the meantime, the BJP state president has demanded resignation from KMC administer and asked them to produce records of the dead bodies if it is not of COVID patients.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europe could face a surge of COVID-19 infections caused by mass protests over the last few days against racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in the United States, according to politicians, European ...

Seattle mayor says illegal for Trump to send military to clear protesters

The mayor of Seattle said on Thursday it would be unconstitutional and illegal for U.S. President Donald Trump to send military forces into the city to clear protesters occupying a neighborhood, as he has suggested. But Mayor Jenny Durkan, ...

Tennis-Thiem joins Mouratoglou's innovative new league in France

World number three Dominic Thiem will be the fourth top-10 player from the mens ATP Tour to join the field in the innovative new tennis league starting in France on Saturday, organisers announced. The Ultimate Tennis Showdown UTS, co-owned ...

First COVID-19 survivor receives double lung transplant in US

Washington US, June 12 ANI A former COVID-19 patient who is in her 20s has become the first person in the United States US to undergo a double-lung transplant surgery since the pandemic began. The woman was on immunosuppressant medication f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020