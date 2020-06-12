Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 will not be extended in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:35 IST
Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 will not be extended in the national capital. "No, the lockdown will not be extended," Jain said on being asked if there have been discussions to extend lockdown in the national capital considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

Delhi has over 34,000 virus cases and 1,085 deaths. Talking about MCD's claim of 2,098 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, Jain said, "Why don't they send those details to us? Names, age and reports... all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these numbers along with the (COVID-19) positive reports of those people."

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 97,648. Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count stands at 38,716 while cases in Delhi reached 34,687(ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand to lift curfew, more curbs as 'travel bubbles' targeted

Thailand will lift a nationwide curfew and ease more restrictions next week, a spokesman for its coronavirus task force said on Friday, after the country has reported no local transmissions of the virus for 18 days.Thailand is also planning...

Commonwealth Games-Athletes to be allowed to take a knee in protest, says Games chief

Athletes competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England will be allowed to take a knee in support of worldwide anti-racism movements, competition organizers said. Several major sports organizations have moved to allow prote...

Coronavirus slams West Africa's cashew market, some crops left to rot

Olivier Gore-Bi took out loans to ready his 12-acre cashew farm in Ivory Coast for harvest. He is now leaving some of his crop to rot after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a fall in prices in the worlds top cashew-farming region to unprof...

Competition should be fair and not batsman-dominated: Ishant on saliva ban

Senior India speedster Ishant Sharma believes that the ban on saliva to shine the ball will make things easy for batsmen and it needs to be ensured that the competition remains fair. The ICC on Tuesday said that it has decided to ban the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020