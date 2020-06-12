Left Menu
18 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, total tally 916

Altogether 39 people were discharged on Thursday from a COVID-19 care centre set up at Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel here, following their recovery.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:41 IST
At least 18 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, raising the total tally in the state to 916, officials said on Friday. Of the 18 fresh cases recorded on Thursday, 14 are from Sepahijala, and one each from Tripura West, Gomati, Tripura South and Dhalai districts, they said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in a tweet late on Thursday, said, "Out of 1430 samples tested for COVID19, 18 people found positive. All of them have travel history." Taking into account the fresh cases, the number of active coronavirus patients in the state rose to 630. Altogether 39 people were discharged on Thursday from a COVID-19 care centre set up at Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel here, following their recovery.

