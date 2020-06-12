BSF chief to review security along Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Director General of the Border Security Force S S Deswal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat's Kutch district to review the security scenario along the international border, an official said on Friday. This is Deswal's first visit to Kutch, which shares a border with Pakistan, after assuming the charge as BSF DG this March, a release here stated.

Following his arrival in Bhuj on Thursday, the BSF chief chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials, including BSF inspector general G S Malik, Kutch-West superintendent of police Saurabh Tolumbia and officials of Bhuj Army station. Deswal also interacted with BSF jawans on board a patrol boat in the creek area.

The BSF chief will visit the international border on Friday to review the security scenario, the release added. Notably, the international border passes through the Sir Creek area, a highly sensitive zone, where the BSF had nabbed Pakistani fishermen and seized abandoned boats in the past.