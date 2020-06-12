1 killed, 2 injured in firing by Nepal police along IB in Bihar
A local was killed and two others injured in alleged firing by Nepal police personnel along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday, officials said. Senior officials of the local police and the SSB are at the spot, they said.PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:11 IST
A local was killed and two others injured in alleged firing by Nepal police personnel along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday, officials said. Inspector General (IG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal's Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar, told PTI that the incident took place between locals and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal.
One person was killed and two others injured in the firing, the IG said. The Sashastra Seema Bal is not involved in the issue.
Officials said the locals had a confrontation with the APF over accessing an area near the international border and later, a scuffle took place between the two sides resulting in firing. Senior officials of the local police and the SSB are at the spot, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- India
- Sitamarhi
- Bihar
- Sashastra Seema Bal
- Armed Police Force
- IG
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-No way back: Indian workers shun city jobs after lockdown ordeal
Cricket-Gabba to host test in Australia-India series, Perth misses out
Colliers International India's Analysis on How Government's Stimulus Package Will Boost the Real Estate Sector
Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson
Maruti Suzuki India partners with HDFC Bank to offer flexible car finance schemes