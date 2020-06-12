Body 'missing' from Hyderabad hospital mistakenly buried by different family
The body of Rashed Khan, which had allegedly gone missing from a hospital in Hyderabad, has been buried by a different family which believed it was one of their relatives, claimed Khan's brother on Friday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:43 IST
The body of Rashed Khan, which had allegedly gone missing from a hospital in Hyderabad, has been buried by a different family which believed it was one of their relatives, claimed Khan's brother on Friday. Aamir, a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad, had earlier sought help from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the body of his brother allegedly went missing from a hospital.
"During the investigation, the local police have informed us that Rashed Khan's body has already been buried by another family on June 10. Mohammed, another person who died in Gandhi Hospital due to COVID-19, his family got confused and took Rashed's body instead of Mohammed's body to a graveyard and performed the final rituals," said Aamir. According to Aamir on June 11, his brother was admitted to Gandhi Hospital due to lung infection, the hospital management informed Aamir's family about his brother's death. However, when he visited the hospital to collect the body, he did not find it there. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- K Chandrashekar Rao
- Telangana
- COVID
ALSO READ
AP BJP chief's daughter-in-law collapses, dies in Hyderabad
Coconut, watermelon vendors in Hyderabad face dip in sales amid lockdown
Migrant worker returning to Bengal from Hyderabad on foot dies in Odisha
Andhra BJP chief's daughter-in-law dies in Hyderabad after falling unconscious
Panther caught in wire snare rescued in Telangana, dies on way to Hyderabad Zoo