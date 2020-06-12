Public and Expert Consultation Town Hall Meet for STIP to be launched today

The Track-I Public and Expert Consultation Town Hall Meet for the formulation of Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy (STIP) will be launched on Friday at 6.30 pm, Department of Science and Technology said. The meet will be launched by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Professor K VijayRaghavan and DST Secretary, Professor Ashutosh Sharma.

The Track I consultation process involves an extensive public and expert consultations through Science Policy Forum, a dedicated platform for soliciting inputs from larger public and expert pool, to make the formulation of STIP 2020 decentralized, bottom-up, and inclusive. The Head of STIP 2020 Secretariat and Adviser DST Dr Akhilesh Gupta will also be present at the launch of the consultation.

The engagements in Track I will include public dialogue series with thought leaders and policy scholars, a thematic panel discussion with public engagement, targeted survey instruments, print media articles and channels for written inputs, community podcasts for last-mile connectivity. (ANI)