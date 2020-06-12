Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla district

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla districtPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:58 IST
Pakistani troops on Friday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.
"On June 12, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of district Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons," the defence spokesperson said. There was no report of casualty till last reports came in, a police official said.
