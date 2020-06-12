Left Menu
Development News Edition

VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta assumes charge as Chief of Staff of Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, the outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence(Navy), New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:52 IST
VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta assumes charge as Chief of Staff of Eastern Naval Command
VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta is an alumnus of National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM assumed the charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command(ENC), Visakhapatnam on Friday, 12 Jun 20. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, the outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence(Navy), New Delhi.

VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta is an alumnus of National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction.

He has commanded four frontline ships including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

He has held other operational, training and staff appointments such as Commander Work Up at Headquarters at Indian Naval Workup Team (Kochi), Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), Officer-in-Charge of the Navy's Navigation and Direction School, Naval Assistant to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

On promotion to Flag Rank, he was appointed as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters, Western Naval Command at Mumbai.

During 2017-18, he held command of the prestigious Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam and was thereafter appointed as Additional Director General at NCC Headquarters, New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Vice-Admiral and prior to his return to Visakhapatnam as the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, he was the Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) at New Delhi.

VAdm Biswajit Dasgupta is a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.

The Flag Officer is a recipient of the AtiVishishtSeva Medal and VishishtSeva Medal for distinguished service. He was also awarded the YudhSeva Medal for coordinating evacuation operations from strife-torn Yemen in 2015 under Operation Raahat.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing shuts markets after second day of new COVID-19 cases

Beijing shut six major wholesale food markets on Friday and delayed plans for some students to return to school after Chinas capital reported new coronavirus infections for a second day running.The new cases on Friday involved two men worki...

North Macedonia lifts state of emergency, paving way for election

North Macedonias president lifted a state of emergency on Friday that was introduced to contain the coronavirus, a move that paves the way for a parliamentary election. The landlocked Balkan country introduced a 30-day state of emergency in...

Lebanon taking steps to strengthen collapsing pound - speaker

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said the government was working on steps on Friday to strengthen the countrys collapsing pound currency, with an aim of reducing its price against the dollar to 3,000-3,200 pounds.Speaking to reporter...

Animal baby boom at Palestinian zoo after people disappear

Peacocks, ostriches, and baboons joined in an animal baby boom at a Palestinian zoo during the coronavirus closure as they let nature take its course free from human distractions.Fifteen animals were born at the tiny Qalqilya Zoo in the Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020