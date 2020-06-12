Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:34 p.m.

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days, Health ministry says. 5:28 p.m.

UP records 20 more COVID deaths, marking biggest single-day spike of 528 cases. 5:09 p.m.

An employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities to stop entry of devotees for two days. 5:07 p.m.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's offer to to share the experience of his government's cash transfer scheme to help the poor people in India was in consonance with SAARC initiative on COVID-19, country's Foreign Office says. 5:06 p.m.

Airborne transmission may be the dominant route of COVID-19 spread, study says. 5:02 p.m.

COVID-19 disruptions may keep dairy industry's revenue flat in 2020-21, report says. 4:56 p.m.

Junior doctors at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad give up their protest against the attack on a doctor by kin of a deceased COVID-19 patient, and resume duty. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy says COVID-19 spreads in the UT largely due to the arrival of people from Chennai and other districts of neighbouring TN.

4:47 p.m. Karnataka's Udupi and Yadgir are among emerging districts of concern for COVID-19 in country, officials say.

4:34 p.m. China reports 10 new coronavirus cases with two more detected in Beijing.

4:25 p.m. Faridabad’s ESI hospital lab is closed after 70 per cent of its technicians were found to be corona infected.

4:11 p.m. Substandard hand sanitisers are readily available in the market, researchers say.

4:10 p.m. Three COVID-19 patients die and 37 test positive in Uttarakhand.

4:03 p.m. As many as 25 labour ministry officials test positive for COVID-19, according to a source.

3:58 p.m. Government is mulling to include sudden loss of sense of taste and smell as criteria for COVID-19 test.

3:35 p.m. Indian man who died from heart disease in Singapore is later found to have COVID-19.

3:24 p.m. "Extensive" testing of returning migrant workers led to rise in Kolhapur's COVID-19 tally, officials say.

3:10 p.m. Doctor dies due to COVID-19 in UP's Bahraich.

3:04 p.m. As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sikkim with a total count of 27.

2:52 p.m. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya expresses concern over people opposing last rites of those succumbed to COVID-19.

2:44 p.m. Coaches and support staff hit hard during lockdown, chief national badminton coach Gopichand says. 2:22 p.m.

An Indian-origin academic reveals that he had peer-reviewed a government-led inquiry paper that laid out some recommendations on tackling the higher COVID-19 risks faced by Britain’s ethnic minorities. 2:12 p.m.

Singapore reports 463 new COVID-19 cases. 1:57 p.m.

Contempt plea in HC against authorities for violating orders on handling of COVID 19 bodies. 1:45 p.m.

Extreme poverty could rise to over one billion people globally due to COVID-19 crisis, report says. 1:40 p.m.

As many as 18 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura as the state's total tally rises to 916. AP's COVID-19 tally increases further by 207 to 5,636, government says.

1:29 p.m. COVID-19 threatens entire nervous system, study says.

1:27 p.m. With the number of COVID-19 cases set to explode in Delhi, residents are increasingly concerned about the future as horrifying tales emerge of patients running from pillar to post to secure hospital beds or even get themselves tested.

1:21 p.m. “In war, you do not make soldiers unhappy. Travel extra mile and channel some extra money to address their grievances,” the SC says, taking note of non-payment of salary and lack of proper accommodation to doctors engaged in fight against COVID-19. 1:12 p.m.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the TN government shunted out Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and brought back her predecessor J Radhakrishnan. 1:11 p.m.

Four die due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan. 12:58 p.m.

Odisha records one more COVID-19 fatality with 112 fresh cases. 12:12 p.m.

Pakistan reports record single day spike in COVID-19 infections, Health Ministry says. 12:06 p.m.

Three Army personnel among six new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh. 11:37 a.m.

A Maharashtra cabinet minister, who belongs to the NCP, has tested positive for COVID-19, sources say. 11:32 a.m.

A woman with COVID-19 gave birth in Karnataka. 11:15 a.m.

India records over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in single day as country's tally nears 3 lakh, Health Ministry says. 9:28 a.m.

As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sikkim as state's total count rises to 27. 9:10 a.m.

A nonagenarian man from Agra has recovered from COVID-19, with the local authorities saying the recuperation has come as a "ray of hope" for the novel coronavirus patients..