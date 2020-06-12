Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Updated: 12-06-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:53 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:34 p.m.

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days, Health ministry says. 5:28 p.m.

UP records 20 more COVID deaths, marking biggest single-day spike of 528 cases. 5:09 p.m.

An employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities to stop entry of devotees for two days. 5:07 p.m.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's offer to to share the experience of his government's cash transfer scheme to help the poor people in India was in consonance with SAARC initiative on COVID-19, country's Foreign Office says. 5:06 p.m.

Airborne transmission may be the dominant route of COVID-19 spread, study says. 5:02 p.m.

COVID-19 disruptions may keep dairy industry's revenue flat in 2020-21, report says. 4:56 p.m.

Junior doctors at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad give up their protest against the attack on a doctor by kin of a deceased COVID-19 patient, and resume duty. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy says COVID-19 spreads in the UT largely due to the arrival of people from Chennai and other districts of neighbouring TN.

4:47 p.m. Karnataka's Udupi and Yadgir are among emerging districts of concern for COVID-19 in country, officials say.

4:34 p.m. China reports 10 new coronavirus cases with two more detected in Beijing.

4:25 p.m. Faridabad’s ESI hospital lab is closed after 70 per cent of its technicians were found to be corona infected.

4:11 p.m. Substandard hand sanitisers are readily available in the market, researchers say.

4:10 p.m. Three COVID-19 patients die and 37 test positive in Uttarakhand.

4:03 p.m. As many as 25 labour ministry officials test positive for COVID-19, according to a source.

3:58 p.m. Government is mulling to include sudden loss of sense of taste and smell as criteria for COVID-19 test.

3:35 p.m. Indian man who died from heart disease in Singapore is later found to have COVID-19.

3:24 p.m. "Extensive" testing of returning migrant workers led to rise in Kolhapur's COVID-19 tally, officials say.

3:10 p.m. Doctor dies due to COVID-19 in UP's Bahraich.

3:04 p.m. As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sikkim with a total count of 27.

2:52 p.m. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya expresses concern over people opposing last rites of those succumbed to COVID-19.

2:44 p.m. Coaches and support staff hit hard during lockdown, chief national badminton coach Gopichand says. 2:22 p.m.

An Indian-origin academic reveals that he had peer-reviewed a government-led inquiry paper that laid out some recommendations on tackling the higher COVID-19 risks faced by Britain’s ethnic minorities. 2:12 p.m.

Singapore reports 463 new COVID-19 cases. 1:57 p.m.

Contempt plea in HC against authorities for violating orders on handling of COVID 19 bodies. 1:45 p.m.

Extreme poverty could rise to over one billion people globally due to COVID-19 crisis, report says. 1:40 p.m.

As many as 18 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura as the state's total tally rises to 916. AP's COVID-19 tally increases further by 207 to 5,636, government says.

1:29 p.m. COVID-19 threatens entire nervous system, study says.

1:27 p.m. With the number of COVID-19 cases set to explode in Delhi, residents are increasingly concerned about the future as horrifying tales emerge of patients running from pillar to post to secure hospital beds or even get themselves tested.

1:21 p.m. “In war, you do not make soldiers unhappy. Travel extra mile and channel some extra money to address their grievances,” the SC says, taking note of non-payment of salary and lack of proper accommodation to doctors engaged in fight against COVID-19. 1:12 p.m.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the TN government shunted out Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and brought back her predecessor J Radhakrishnan. 1:11 p.m.

Four die due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan. 12:58 p.m.

Odisha records one more COVID-19 fatality with 112 fresh cases. 12:12 p.m.

Pakistan reports record single day spike in COVID-19 infections, Health Ministry says. 12:06 p.m.

Three Army personnel among six new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh. 11:37 a.m.

A Maharashtra cabinet minister, who belongs to the NCP, has tested positive for COVID-19, sources say. 11:32 a.m.

A woman with COVID-19 gave birth in Karnataka. 11:15 a.m.

India records over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in single day as country's tally nears 3 lakh, Health Ministry says. 9:28 a.m.

As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sikkim as state's total count rises to 27. 9:10 a.m.

A nonagenarian man from Agra has recovered from COVID-19, with the local authorities saying the recuperation has come as a "ray of hope" for the novel coronavirus patients..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Latest News

Beijing shuts markets after second day of new COVID-19 cases

Beijing shut six major wholesale food markets on Friday and delayed plans for some students to return to school after Chinas capital reported new coronavirus infections for a second day running.The new cases on Friday involved two men worki...

North Macedonia lifts state of emergency, paving way for election

North Macedonias president lifted a state of emergency on Friday that was introduced to contain the coronavirus, a move that paves the way for a parliamentary election. The landlocked Balkan country introduced a 30-day state of emergency in...

Lebanon taking steps to strengthen collapsing pound - speaker

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said the government was working on steps on Friday to strengthen the countrys collapsing pound currency, with an aim of reducing its price against the dollar to 3,000-3,200 pounds.Speaking to reporter...

Animal baby boom at Palestinian zoo after people disappear

Peacocks, ostriches, and baboons joined in an animal baby boom at a Palestinian zoo during the coronavirus closure as they let nature take its course free from human distractions.Fifteen animals were born at the tiny Qalqilya Zoo in the Isr...
