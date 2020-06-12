Left Menu
Development News Edition

128 kg of cannabis seized by Haryana police from Nuh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:16 IST
128 kg of cannabis seized by Haryana police from Nuh

Haryana police on Friday said they have seized nearly 128 kg cannabis, also known as ganja, and 4,800 bottles of syrups which fall under the category of banned drugs, from Nuh district. Acting on a tip-off, a police team along with the tehsildar conducted a raid at the house of a resident of Bhajlaka village in the district.

“During the search, police found seven plastic bags containing a total of 127.8 kg ganja from the house. However, all the members in the house managed to escape when the police arrived,” a spokesperson of Haryana police said. All the accused have been identified and police teams were dispatched for their arrest, he said.

In another crackdown, a police team arrested two accused after it seized 4,800 bottles of banned syrups from a pick-up vehicle in Nuh. Based on a tip-off, the police team established a check-point near Civil Hospital on Punhana Road in Nuh and stopped a vehicle bearing a UP registration number coming from Hodal.

“When (we) searched, 40 boxes containing 4,800 bottle syrups were recovered…the arrested accused have been identified as residents of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. Separate cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Taoru and Punhana police stations in connection with the two incidents and further probe is underway, he said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader Hooda questions Haryana govt's move to appoint 'Kisan Mitras'

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday questioned the Haryana governments decision to appoint 17,000 Kisan Mitras to assist peasants in financial management and agricultural practices, and said the BJP dispensation should fi...

Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats

As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in rural Colorado, she was working 12- and 14-hour days, struggling to respond to the pandemic with only five full-time employees for more than 11,000 residents. Case counts ...

Govt holds back full IIP data for April

The government on Friday held back the release of complete data of index of industrial production for April, saying it is not appropriate to compare the IIP data with earlier months due to COVID-19 lockdown. An official statement showed tha...

Shriram Transport Finance moves Madras High Court to challenge ED order of Rs 5 cr fine

Shriram Transport Finance Company STFC along with directors of erstwhile Shriram Holdings Madras Pvt Ltd has moved the Madras High Court challenging an Enforcement Directorate order imposing Rs 5 crore fine in a case of alleged irregulariti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020