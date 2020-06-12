Left Menu
Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala to hold Course Completion Ceremony on 13 June

The ceremony will be a scaled-down event without the presence of parents and guests of trainees, considering the precautions to be followed during COVID -19 crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:54 IST
INA followed the principle of ‘Adapt and Adopt’ to continue training during the COVID – 19 crisis. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala will hold its Course Completion Ceremony for Spring Term 2020 on Saturday, 13th June 2020. The ceremony will be a scaled-down event without the presence of parents and guests of trainees, considering the precautions to be followed during COVID -19 crisis. The trainees who will complete their training, comprise four different courses of Spring Term 2020, viz., 98th Indian Naval Academy Course (B.Tech), 98th Indian Naval Academy Course (MSc), 29th Naval Orientation Course (Extended) and 30th Naval Orientation Course (Regular) including Coast Guard and trainees from friendly foreign countries.

INA followed the principle of 'Adapt and Adopt' to continue training during the COVID – 19 crisis. This included adapting to the circumstances by modifying the training pattern and adopting safe practices of social distancing and preventive measures. The trainees completing the course have successfully met their required standards of academics and outdoor training. The passing out trainees were administered the Oath of Allegiance by Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, INA on 10th June 2020. To commemorate the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the country, a Wreath Laying Ceremony was also conducted at the War Memorial "Prerna Sthal" of INA. These trainees will move to their professional schools and downstream units, directly from INA by service transport on completion of the course.

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will be the Chief Guest for the Course Completion Ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

