Hisar hottest at 42.8C as mercury rises in Haryana, Punjab

With a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, Hisar was the hottest place in Haryana and Punjab on Friday, the weather department said. Hisar, in Haryana, was hotter by two notches against the normal limits.

Narnaul recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius; Ambala 40.1 degrees Celsius, while Karnal 39 degrees Celsius. Both Ambala and Karnal were one degree above normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here. In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded above normal maximum temperatures at 41.3 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar's maximum settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius..