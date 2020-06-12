Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing rising COVID-19 cases, Guruvayoor temple also decides not to allow devotees

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:47 IST
Citing rising COVID-19 cases, Guruvayoor temple also decides not to allow devotees
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 (PTI): Days after it reopened for devotees following the 75-day lockdown, the famed Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor on Friday decided against allowingworshippers from tomorrow in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The shrine had opened onJune9 after the centre unveiled 'Unlock 1.0',its graded exit plan from the COVID-19 lockdown, allowing malls, restaurants and places of worship to open across the country after they remained out of bounds since March 25.

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters thatthe government decided to close the temple for devotees from tomorrow, taking into account the rise in the coronavirus cases in Thrissur district,where the shrine is located. . "The Guruvayoor temple authoritieshave decided not to allow devotees into the temple from tomorrow.

However, the two weddings,which were decided earlier, will be allowed to be conducted," he said. . Chavakkad, an area near Guruvayur, and a panchayat near the temple have been declared as a containment zone.

After considering all these circumstances, the temple authoritiestook the decision to close the temple,he said. However, the daily rituals will be held.

Yesterday, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala had also decided against allowing worshippers when it opens for the monthly pujas on June 14 after the thantri (priest) shot off a letter to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), against allowing devotees in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state in the past one month. . The annual festival, which was to be held from June 19, had also been postponed.

The Padmanabha swamy temple here will open for devotees only after June 30.PTI RRT UDBN WELCOME WELCOME.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mizoram govt defers part of employees' salaries for 3 months

The Mizoram government has decided to defer a portion of the salary of a large number of employees for three months from June to ease the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. While 15 per cen...

In CM self-employment scheme give preference to jobless youths: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday asked officials to give preference to jobless youths in extending benefits of the recently launched self-employement scheme over those who already have jobs and want to augment thei...

Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav passes away

Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav died at his residence in Jaunpur on Friday following prolonged illness.&#160; He was 73Considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the legislator was not keeping well for a long time and ...

NEWSALART

India permits entry of certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizens of India, into country amid COVID-19 curbs Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020