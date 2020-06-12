Citing rising COVID-19 cases, Guruvayoor temple also decides not to allow devotees

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 (PTI): Days after it reopened for devotees following the 75-day lockdown, the famed Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor on Friday decided against allowingworshippers from tomorrow in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The shrine had opened onJune9 after the centre unveiled 'Unlock 1.0',its graded exit plan from the COVID-19 lockdown, allowing malls, restaurants and places of worship to open across the country after they remained out of bounds since March 25.

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters thatthe government decided to close the temple for devotees from tomorrow, taking into account the rise in the coronavirus cases in Thrissur district,where the shrine is located. . "The Guruvayoor temple authoritieshave decided not to allow devotees into the temple from tomorrow.

However, the two weddings,which were decided earlier, will be allowed to be conducted," he said. . Chavakkad, an area near Guruvayur, and a panchayat near the temple have been declared as a containment zone.

After considering all these circumstances, the temple authoritiestook the decision to close the temple,he said. However, the daily rituals will be held.

Yesterday, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala had also decided against allowing worshippers when it opens for the monthly pujas on June 14 after the thantri (priest) shot off a letter to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), against allowing devotees in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state in the past one month. . The annual festival, which was to be held from June 19, had also been postponed.

The Padmanabha swamy temple here will open for devotees only after June 30.PTI RRT UDBN