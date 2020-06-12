Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya cabinet rules out hike in taxi & autorickshaw fares

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:52 IST
Meghalaya cabinet rules out hike in taxi & autorickshaw fares

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday ruled out any hike in taxi and autorickshaw fares but approved an increase in rates for state carriages, minibuses and maxi cabs, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. "Rate for taxis and autorickshaws are still okay and reasonable as their rates were revised in January 2020. The question of enhancement does not arise," Tynsong told journalists here.

He said the rates for taxis approved in January are Rs 26 per km and Rs 13 for additional km thereafter while for autorickshaws it is Rs 14 per km and Rs 6 for every additional km thereafter. The Meghalaya cabinet which met on Friday has, however, approved a proposal put forth by the Transport department for hike in rates of state carriages, minibuses and 7-12 seater maxi cabs, he said.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has approved a hike of Rs 1.05 per passenger per km to Rs 1.8 per passenger per km, Tynsong said. He said the approved rate for 7-12 seaters maxi cabs/sumos in the state has been hiked from Rs 1.5 per head per km to Rs 3.6 per head per km in the state with immediate effect.

The cabinet has also approved a proposal from the Sports and Youth Affairs department seeking handing over 64.34 acre of land at New Shillong Township for preparation of 39th National Games. "The cabinet has approved a proposal brought in by Sports and Youth Affairs department relating to taking possession of 64.34 acre of land at Umsawli NST Mawdiangdiang for preparation of 39th National Games," he said.

He said, "Sports and Youth Affairs department had sought approval for immediate possession of the said land and the land will be transferred to the department concerned from the possession of the Urban Affairs department." Tynsong said the state cabinet has also approved the Motor Accident Tribunal Procedure and these procedures are consequences to the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court directive to all states in the country. The state government has also approved the proposal to adopt the 'Swiss challenge method of procurement' in the state, Tynsong said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous sessions sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worrie...

UK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow

Britains economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown in what looks likely to be the bottom of a catastrophic crash before a long and slow recovery.Dwarfing previous downturns...

Chennai-based facility successfully quarantines US shrimps

Kochi, June 12 PTI Chennai-based Aquatic Quarantine Facility AQF has successfully quarantined 3,600 whiteleg shrimps from Hawaii, USA, at a time when the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. The marine species landed in the c...

Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav passes away

Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav died at his residence in Jaunpur on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 73Considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the legislator was not keeping well for a long time and brea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020