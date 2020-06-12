2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, total count 104

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total tally in the state to 104, an official said on Friday. Both of them recently returned to the state from other parts of the country, he said.

Of the 176 samples examined on Thursday, two persons -- aged 23 and 22 years -- were diagnosed with the disease. One of them is a resident of Aizawl, and the other of Siaha district, the official said.

Currently, Mizoram has 103 active COVID-19 cases -- 51 men and 52 women. The first patient in the state, who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 24, recovered from the disease in early May.