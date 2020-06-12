Left Menu
NHRC notices to UP govt, cops over removal of body using garbage van in Balrampur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:54 IST
The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government, police and the municipal corporation of Balrampur over the removal of a body using a garbage collection van

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that the body of a man, who died near a government office in Utraula block of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week, was being dumped in a garbage van by municipal workers while some police personnel stood as mute bystanders, a statement said.  The commission has issued notices to the Chairman, Municipal Corporation Balrampur and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter in four weeks

The Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh is expected to issue necessary guidelines to all the district and municipal authorities immediately that the bodies of the deceased persons and people in need of immediate medical care found on the roads, are attended to promptly and treated with dignity, the statement said.

