In CM self-employment scheme give preference to jobless youths: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday asked officials to give preference to jobless youths in extending benefits of the recently launched self-employement scheme over those who already have jobs and want to augment their income. Rawat gave the instructions to the district magistrates at a meeting held via video conferencing to review the progress of several self-employment schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Guarantee Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana, being run by different departments.

"The officials have been asked to give preference in the self-employment schemes to the youths who have no jobs. It has often been seen that people who already have a job are trying to get an additional job to augment income. So officials have been asked to give preference to jobless youths who really need them" the chief minister told reporters. He said two "CM Fellows" will be deployed in each of Uttarakhand's 13 districts to educate and inspire local youths about various self-employment schemes and how to avail of them. The state government has also decided to pay an additional Rs 100 per quintal of pine needle collection which means each quintal of pine needles will now fetch Rs 350, Rawat said.