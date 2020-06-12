Instructed Collector to declare Goa's Ghodemal as containment zone, says Health Minister Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that the administration has instructed the Collector to declare Ghodemal as a containment zone after a surge of coronavirus cases. "This is with reference to an upsurge of cases in Ghodemal, Morlem Panchayat. After a thorough discussion with Secretary Health, we have instructed the Collector to declare Ghodemal as a containment zone along with Kasarwada and Deulwada as buffer zones as cases in the locality have increased beyond 14," Rane said in a Facebook post.

The minister said that the administration has taken all necessary precautions to ensure daily supplies aren't disrupted and all the health protocols are followed so that cases in these areas are under control. "With the support of the Deputy Collector, we shall be conducting maximum number of tests and closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Goa has reported 417 coronavirus cases so far including 67 recovered and 350 active cases. (ANI)