Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fatehpuri Masjid to remain closed till July 4 amid COVID-19 crisis

The Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi on Friday will remain closed till July 4 in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 23:03 IST
Fatehpuri Masjid to remain closed till July 4 amid COVID-19 crisis
Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

The Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi on Friday will remain closed till July 4 in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid said senior citizens and children have been visiting the mosque, despite regular appeals not to do so.

"The mosque will stay closed till July 4, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi. Despite regular appeals by the mosque that senior citizens and kids should not come to the mosque, they are coming. Offer prayers at home," the Imam said. Earlier in the day, Jama Masjid had announced that it will remain closed for public till June 30. (ANI)

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,656

Jharkhand reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, according to a government bulletin. Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hos...

U.S. CDC reports 2,016,027 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 2,016,027 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 21,744 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 947 to 113,914.The CDC reported i...

WHO says outbreaks add to childbirth death

The head of the World Health Organization said that as the pandemic accelerates in developing countries, officials are particularly worried about the coronavirus disproportionate toll on certain populations, including women at heightened ri...

New York's Cuomo ties municipal funding to police reforms and fight against racism

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he would cut funding for local governments that fail to adopt reforms addressing excess use of force and bias in their police departments by April 2021. Cuomo said he would sign an executive ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020