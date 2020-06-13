Left Menu
Man dresses as Yamraj to raise awareness about COVID-19 in J-K's Udhampur

A local artist dressed up as Yamraj and visited various markets of Udhampur city on Friday to create awareness about COVID-19.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-06-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 02:34 IST
A local artist dressed up as Yamraj in Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A local artist dressed up as Yamraj and visited various markets of Udhampur city on Friday to create awareness about COVID-19. He urged people to observe social distancing, wear masks, and not come out of their houses unnecessarily stating that he will take them along if they do not follow these norms.

Deepak Kumar, the man dressed as Yamraj said, "It's your duty as well to understand that social distancing is important. People should wear their masks." "PM Modi has been stating the same thing for your safety only. I am Yamraj and I am tired now, hence I thought of coming here and tell people to stay at home and not gather in market areas," Kumar said. (ANI)

