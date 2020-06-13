78 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala on Friday; State adds nine new hotspots

Kerala on Friday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,321 cases, while the fatalities went up to 19. The state government on Friday also added nine new places to the list of hotspots. In total the state has 128 hotspots, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said.

The minister said that 78 persons tested COVID-19 positive in the State on Friday. 32 persons tested negative for the virus. A total of 1303 persons are in treatment and 999 were recovered. One person who died on Friday who had reached Kannur district in the State on June 9 from Mumbai and had co-morbidities was confirmed COVID- 19 positive.

The total number of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 in Kerala is 19. Out of 78 who tested positive, 14 each were from Thrissur and Malappuram districts, 13 from Alapuzha, 7 from Pathanamthitta, 5 each from Ernakulam and Palakkad, 4 each from Kollam, Kozhikode and Kasargod districts, 3 each from Kannur and Kottayam and 1 each from Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)