Lucknow Zoo welcomes new inmate, a baby Sarus crane

Amidst the gloom caused by the Corona pandemic, a newborn Sarus crane has brought some cheer for Lucknow Zoo and has become an attraction for visitors.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2020 05:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 05:40 IST
Baby crane in Lucknow Zoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the gloom caused by the Corona pandemic, a newborn Sarus crane has brought some cheer for Lucknow Zoo and has become an attraction for visitors. "Many birds lay eggs here regularly, Sarus Crane gave birth to a baby crane last year as well. Her baby is two-days old and is healthy," said Rajendra Singh, Director, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park.

A few visitors were also seen inside the zoo amid the COVID-19 crisis. "We came here after so long. Not many tourists are coming here due to the COVID-19 situation. We felt really good after watching so many animals. We also saw the Sarus Crane's baby," said Akhilesh Mishra, a visitor.

Another visitor, Ankit from Varanasi said, "We came here as we were bored amid the COVID-19 situation, we wanted to get out of our house. I saw deer, Sarus Crane and ostrich here." Sarus is the state bird of Uttar Pradesh. With its red upper neck and white collar, it is among the world's tallest flying birds and typically breeds during the rainy season, from June to September. (ANI)

