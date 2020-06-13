After Telangana police stop them on way to Dummegudem site, Cong leaders sleep on road, detained

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and other party leaders on Friday night resorted to sleeping on the road in the rain after police prevented them from proceeding on their way to Dummegudem project site. Rao along with Ramulu Naik, former MLC and other Congress leaders were on their way to the Dummegudem project site which they planned to reach this morning when police halted their progress.

Speaking to ANI over phone Hanumanth Rao said: "We were going to visit the Dummegudem project and had begun our journey at night so that we could reach by June 13 early morning. However, Kothagudem Police stopped us and did not allow us to move anywhere. They neither arrested us. We were only five members here and yet they detained us for the last two hours. We got drenched in the rain and after two hours now we are being shifted to Kothagudem Town 1 Police Station." The visit by Rao and others were part of the Telangana Congress leaders planned visits on June 13 to sites of projects to inspect projects initiated by the previous Congress regime on the Godavari river. (ANI)