Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revive non-motorised transport, like cycling, to prevent COVID-19 spread on public transport: HUA

Such dramatic and dynamic changes in demand and supply will require complementing these public transport systems with alternative modes of transit," it added.. The capacity is likely to remain underutilised for some time as commuters remain wary of using shared systems due to fear of contracting the coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 08:53 IST
Revive non-motorised transport, like cycling, to prevent COVID-19 spread on public transport: HUA

As people appear to prefer personal modes of commute during a pandemic, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has advised states to promote and revive non-motorised transit systems, like cycling, to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. It also asked them to implement cashless technology on public transport systems.

Citing the examples of world cities which have promoted non-motorised transport to tide over the COVID-19 crisis, the ministry said New York has added 40 miles of new lanes to support cyclists and Oakland has closed 10 per cent of its streets for motor vehicles. Bogotá in Colombia added 76 km of cycling lane overnight, it said.

Similarly, in an advisory to states and metro rail companies on Friday, HUA Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said non-motorised transport systems should be encouraged and revived across India. "As most urban trips are clocked in under five kilometres, non-motorised transport offers perfect opportunity to implement in this COVID-19 crisis as it requires low cost, less human resource, is easy and quick to implement, scalable and environment-friendly,” the advisory said.

For public transport systems, the ministry suggested a “three-pronged strategy” — with short (six months), medium (one year) and long-term (one to three years) measures. It said public transport should be restarted with “greater confidence of commuters”. It is imperative that transmission of infection through public transport is curbed by adopting the right sanitisation, containment and social distancing measures, the ministry said.

"Touch-less systems like BHIM, PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM and National Common Mobility Card will reduce human interaction in operations of public transit systems," it said. India has a robust 700 km of operational metro rail in 18 major cities and a Bus Rapid Transit network of about 450 km operational in 11 cities carrying 10 million passengers daily. The capacity is likely to remain underutilised for some time as commuters remain wary of using shared systems due to fear of contracting the coronavirus.

"Due to the social distancing norms being practiced, their capacities would be utilised at 25 to 50 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels. Such dramatic and dynamic changes in demand and supply will require complementing these public transport systems with alternative modes of transit," it added..

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from COVID-19 in Mexico rises by 544 to 16,448

The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 544 to 16,448 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said. He also said on late Friday that the number of conf...

Suspicious object found n Bandipora-Srinagar road

A suspected object was found near PopchanNadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road by Armys Road Opening Party ROP on Saturday morning.Traffic has been stopped and Joint Bomb Disposal Squad BDS is on the job, said SSP Bandipora, Jammu, and Kashmi...

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' gets sophomore season order from NBC

NBC has renewed its popular musical comedy series Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist for a second season. Created by Austin Winsberg, the show premiered on the network in January this year, reported Variety.It features actor Jane Levy as Zoey Cla...

J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter

A precision operation was carried out in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district which ensured no collateral damage. Two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated.Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered. The operati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020