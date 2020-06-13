Suspected IED detected in J&K's Bandipora

Security forces on Saturday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. A suspected IED was spotted near Papchan-Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road in the north Kashmir district this morning, the officials said. They said the suspected IED, consisting of a small gas cylinder fitted with a timer, was spotted near a bridge on river Erin. All vehicular movements was stopped in the area and a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot to neutralise the suspected IED, the officials said. They said the bomb disposal squad is on the job and further details are awaited.