225 new COVID-19 cases take Odisha's tally to 3,723
Odisha on Saturday reported 225 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,723, said the state health department.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-06-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 13:44 IST
Odisha on Saturday reported 225 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,723, said the state health department. Among the new cases reported, Cuttack has reported the maximum number of positive cases at 92, followed by Ganjam (20).
At present, there are 1,236 active cases in the state while a total of 2,474 people have recovered from the virus. As many as 196 people are placed under quarantine, according to the state health department.
India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Ganjam
- India
- Cuttack
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Odisha CM seeks cooperation from Dharmendra Pradhan on singing of 'Bande Utkal Janani'
Odisha Guv contributes Rs 11 lakh to CM fund for Amphan relief work
BJD leader, two others die in fire mishap in Odisha
IIT Madras' dredging methodology helps Odisha's Chilika Lake to triple Irrawaddy Dolphin population
63 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 1,723