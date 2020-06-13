RSS affiliate demands stringent laws to curb web series 'hurting fabric of Bharatiya society'

By Pragya Kaushika Sanskar Bharti, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Karini has condemned the hateful violence, sexuality, nudity and use of derogatory content for "Bharatiya army" in a web series.

The RSS affiliate has issued a resolution condemning the "chaotic freedom flourishing under the guise of freedom of expression." Sanskar Bharti has also demanded from the government that there should be an immediate system to enact stringent laws to curb such kinds of productions "which hurt the delicate fabric of Bharatiya society and nation as a whole."

The resolution reads, "Scenes tarnishing Hindu Dharma and criminalising Hindu values are shown in plenty in these web series. Bharatiya army and their families that have a strong place of honour and respect is also shamelessly and recklessly portrayed as derogatory." While the cultural wing of the RSS isn't against web series that provide clean entertainment, Sanskar Bharti urged producers and directors to produce series that show the uniqueness of Bharatiya culture and condemned those which are mostly based on crime and nudity.

Amir Chand, the national general secretary of Sanskar Bharti, while speaking to ANI on the passing of a resolution to censor web series said that in absence of censorship on web series content, the government must look into the content served to the youth of the nation. "The resolution has been passed to ensure that artistes working in web series should lead society and especially youth in the right direction, and secondly the society too should be self-aware. There are a handful of people who make web series that not good for society and laws should be made to prevent content that is not good for national security," said Chand.

He said that the ideal deal situation is when there is no need for government intervention and that it is the responsibility of the artistes and workers engaged in such series to ensure that the content is not in contradiction to the cultural values. Recently, producers of web series have come under attack from right-wing organisations for scenes disrespecting the army and promoting sentiments against Hindus.

This comes as Alt Balaji's XXX 2 web series has received flak for a controversial scene. An FIR has also been registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings and insulting Army personnel. (ANI)