Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS affiliate demands stringent laws to curb web series 'hurting fabric of Bharatiya society'

Sanskar Bharti, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Karini has condemned the hateful violence, sexuality, nudity and use of derogatory content for "Bharatiya army" in a web series.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:19 IST
RSS affiliate demands stringent laws to curb web series 'hurting fabric of Bharatiya society'
Sanskar Bharti national general secretary Amir Chand speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Sanskar Bharti, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Karini has condemned the hateful violence, sexuality, nudity and use of derogatory content for "Bharatiya army" in a web series.

The RSS affiliate has issued a resolution condemning the "chaotic freedom flourishing under the guise of freedom of expression." Sanskar Bharti has also demanded from the government that there should be an immediate system to enact stringent laws to curb such kinds of productions "which hurt the delicate fabric of Bharatiya society and nation as a whole."

The resolution reads, "Scenes tarnishing Hindu Dharma and criminalising Hindu values are shown in plenty in these web series. Bharatiya army and their families that have a strong place of honour and respect is also shamelessly and recklessly portrayed as derogatory." While the cultural wing of the RSS isn't against web series that provide clean entertainment, Sanskar Bharti urged producers and directors to produce series that show the uniqueness of Bharatiya culture and condemned those which are mostly based on crime and nudity.

Amir Chand, the national general secretary of Sanskar Bharti, while speaking to ANI on the passing of a resolution to censor web series said that in absence of censorship on web series content, the government must look into the content served to the youth of the nation. "The resolution has been passed to ensure that artistes working in web series should lead society and especially youth in the right direction, and secondly the society too should be self-aware. There are a handful of people who make web series that not good for society and laws should be made to prevent content that is not good for national security," said Chand.

He said that the ideal deal situation is when there is no need for government intervention and that it is the responsibility of the artistes and workers engaged in such series to ensure that the content is not in contradiction to the cultural values. Recently, producers of web series have come under attack from right-wing organisations for scenes disrespecting the army and promoting sentiments against Hindus.

This comes as Alt Balaji's XXX 2 web series has received flak for a controversial scene. An FIR has also been registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings and insulting Army personnel. (ANI)

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Euro T20 Slam organisers eyeing August window for tournament

Euro T20 Slam organisers are looking to stage the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in Ireland later this year. The tournament which features six city-based franchise teams was postponed in 2019 due to financial concerns.However, the...

Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM on COVID-19 situation in capital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capitalThe meeting comes in the wake of risi...

Trump postpones campaign rally in Tulsa to June 20

US President Donald Trump has postponed his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was earlier scheduled for June 19 Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. It will now be held on June 20. We had previously sche...

London police impose restrictions as counter protests planned

British police have imposed strict restrictions on groups planning to protest in London Saturday in a bid to avoid violent clashes. Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as far-right groups, have said they plan to gather ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020