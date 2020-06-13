Man shot at, robbed of Rs 2.30 lakh in Delhi
A man was shot at by two unidentified miscreants in Delhi's Wazirpur on Saturday and robbed Rs 2.30 lakh he was carrying.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:48 IST
A man was shot at by two unidentified miscreants in Delhi's Wazirpur on Saturday and robbed Rs 2.30 lakh he was carrying.
Delhi Police said that the person was coming from Chandni Chowk with the money.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Wazirpur
- Delhi Police
- Chandni Chowk
ALSO READ
Man shot dead in Delhi, one held
Delhi: Woman commits suicide after husband refuses to buy smartphone
COVID-19: People at Delhi's Gazipur market follow health norms
Chaos erupts at Gurugram-Delhi border as commuters stopped
Total deaths recorded on Friday due to COVID-19 are 82 in Delhi, including 69 late reporting cases: Deputy CM Sisodia.