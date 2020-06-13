Left Menu
CM Rawat asks officials to suspend nodal officer, doctor in U'khand youth suicide case

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday directed officials to suspend nodal officer and the doctor concerned in connection with alleged suicide by a youth at a quarantine centre in Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:25 IST
CM Rawat asks officials to suspend nodal officer, doctor in U'khand youth suicide case
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday directed officials to suspend nodal officer and the doctor concerned in connection with alleged suicide by a youth at a quarantine centre in Dehradun. The decision came during a video conference chaired by the Chief Minister with district magistrate to review COVID-19 situations.

"People will have to bring behavioural changes according to the present circumstances. Nodal officer and the doctor concerned should be suspended on the suicide of youth in the quarantine centre of Dehradun. Every death related to COVID-19 should be audited," said Rawat, according to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement. Rawat asked officials to increase surveillance on a regular basis with the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers and samples should be collected if people are found with COVID-19 symptoms at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people suffering from serious illnesses. "The Chief Minister said that there should not be any dispute in the funeral of the COVID-19 persons. People should be informed about the guidelines issued in this regard. The honour of the person should remain intact even after death," the statement added.

He also directed officials to focus on contact tracing especially in the containment zones. (ANI)

