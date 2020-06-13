COVID-19: 91 test positive, Aurangabad count reaches 2,626

COVID-19: 91 test positive, Aurangabad count reaches 2,626PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 19:51 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases touched 2,626 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad as 91 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said
Of the 91 patients, 63 are men and 28 women, he added
"The number of active cases is 1,091 as 1,400 people have been discharged and 135 have succumbed to the infection," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Aurangabad
- Maharashtra