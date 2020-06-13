Maha COVID-19 cases jump by 3,427 to 1,04,568; 113 more die
The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 47.2 per cent and fatality rate at 3.7 per cent, it stated. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, state Health department said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 19:53 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, state Health Department said. With this, the latest case count stands at 1,04,568 and fatalities at 3,830, an official release said.
A total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, it said. The state now has 51,392 active cases. The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 47.2 per cent and fatality rate at 3.7 per cent, it stated.
