COVID-19: J-K administration evacuates 1.35 lakh stranded people

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated about 1,35,277 people from the Union Territory (UT) who were stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-06-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 20:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated about 1,35,277 people from the Union Territory (UT) who were stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown. According to a press release, the evacuation took place via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the official data, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 52 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, with about 41,208 stranded passengers, while about 94,069 persons from other states and UTs, including 217 from abroad have been evacuated through Lakhanpur till date. As per the detailed break-up about the figures, about 1,494 stranded passengers, including one from Nepal, had entered through Lakhanpur from June 12 to June 13, while 942 passengers reached Jammu today in a special train from Delhi.

So far, 31 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 25,512 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains. (ANI)

