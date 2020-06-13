Three dead as vehicle falls into gorge in HP's Mandi

Mandi (HP), Jun 13 ( PTI) Three men were killed as the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Saturday. The vehicle fell into the nearly 200-feet deep gorge in Kamand around midnight on Friday, Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said.

One of the occupants, identified as Bhupinder Singh (24), died on the spot, while the other, Lovedeep (18), died at the zonal hospital Mandi. They were residents of Balh tehsil, the SP said. Nidhi Singh (32), a resident of Mehva village in Kangra, who was also in the vehicle, succumbed to injuries on way to IGMC hospital in Shimla, the SP added.