COVID-19: Himachal revises list of Indian cities with high load of cases

In his order, Meena said the persons coming to Hamirpur district from these areas would be institutionally quarantined for 14 days. The Himachal Pradesh government has revised its list of cities in the country having high prevalence of COVID-19 cases, a senior health official said on Saturday.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 20:44 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has revised its list of cities in the country having high prevalence of COVID-19 cases, a senior health official said on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman in his list revision order, issued on Friday, said entire Delhi along with Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chengalpattu, Gurugram, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata/Howrah and Indore cities have high load of coronavirus infection cases.
Following revision of the list, Kangra and Hamirpur district magistrates Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and Harieksh Meena respectively issued an order for institutionally quarantine all people coming to the two districts from the 13 cities of the country. In his order, Meena said the persons coming to Hamirpur district from these areas would be institutionally quarantined for 14 days.
