Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally jumps to 12,401 with 333 new cases

"A total of 333 more COVID-19 cases in the State. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 12,401, including 9,337 recovered, 2,782 active cases and 282 deaths," said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)