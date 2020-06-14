Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Pragyraj school waives off fees for 3 months, promotes e-learning

A private school in Prayagraj has waived off fees for three months in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and is now focusing on connecting with students via online classes.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 06:04 IST
COVID-19: Pragyraj school waives off fees for 3 months, promotes e-learning
Mamata Mishra, Principal speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A private school in Prayagraj has waived off fees for three months in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and is now focusing on connecting with students via online classes. Speaking to ANI, Mamata Mishra, Principal, New Scholar Academy school said, "students from different strata of society study here. It's not possible for all the parents to pay the money, so we decided to waive off fees of April, May, and June"

The Principal said that staff members and teachers of the school continue to regularly receive their salaries. "We are promoting online classes currently and we are connecting with the students via WhatsApp and our YouTube channel. A lot of guardians are now connected with us as the fees have been waived off. We are receiving a positive response but every student does not have an internet facility," Mishra added.

"The school was shut amid COVID-19 crisis so now we are resolving students' problems online," said Anand Kumar, a parent. Schools here have been shut for almost three months now due to the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 57 new confirmed, 9 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 13

China reported 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for June 13, the highest since April 13, according to data released by the national health authority on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 38 of the new confirmed c...

Ex-Jets QB Hackenberg to try baseball

Former New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg is switching to baseball with hopes of becoming a professional pitcher, he told NBC Sports Philadelphia in an interview that aired Saturday evening. I just want to compete, man, Hackenbe...

Baseball-MLB players union rejects league's latest offer

The union representing Major League Baseball players said on Saturday it had rejected MLBs latest offer of a reduced 72-game schedule with 80 prorated salaries and had opted not to make a counter offer. With baseball on hold due to the COVI...

Procurement of paddy surpass 10 Lakh MT in Odisha

Odisha government has said that procurement of paddy Rabi Crop has crossed the targeted 10 Lakh MT. So far, more than 11,86,000 MT of Rabi paddy have been procured. The paddy procurement will continue till June 30.2,57,891 farmers have regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020