COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195
India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 09:48 IST
India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.
Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with as many as 1,04,568 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687) and Delhi (38,958). (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Maharashtra
- Tamil Nadu
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Rs 20 lakh crore package major step in making India Atamnirbhar: Modi
India traversing on path to 'victory' against COVID-19: PM in open letter to countrymen on first anniv of his second term
US pharma giant seeks marketing authorisation from India for remdesivir
Yes Bank acquires 24.19 pc stake in Dish TV India with invocation of pledged shares
Vishwanathan Anand to land in India today, says wife Aruna