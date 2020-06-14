Left Menu
Punjab: Shops selling essential commodities remain open in Ludhiana amid weekend lockdown

Due to the weekend lockdown in Ludhiana, the Punjab government has only allowed the essential shops to be functional today. Several customers were seen buying the products from these shops earlier in the morning while maintaining social distancing norm as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 14-06-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 10:27 IST
Weekend lockdown in effect in Ludhiana today, only essential shops allowed to be open. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As per the new guidelines, the inter-district movement has also been barred except for e-pass holders and only people working in essential services will be allowed to commute.

In case of a medical emergency or any other emergency, citizens can move without a pass. The guidelines permitted restaurants for takeaway and home delivery and liquor shops to remain open till 8:00 pm on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh approved new guidelines of the state government on June 12. In accordance to the fresh guidelines, the inter-district movement shall be allowed against e-pass, which will be issued to people working in essential services, but no pass shall be required for such travel in case of a medical emergency. (ANI)

