Gas well blowout at Assam's Baghjan threatens nearby biodiversity zones

The blowout at the gas well of Oil India Limited in Baghjan has not only impacted the livelihood of locals living in nearby areas but has also threatened the biodiversity zones.

ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 14-06-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 11:15 IST
A visual from Tinsukia district. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

"The Maguri-Motapung Beel is 500m away from the oil well that exploded on June 9. Tourists come here to see 330 types of migratory birds. There are various types of local fish are found in the Beel. The oil flowed into the Beel after the explosion due to which the water biodiversity is over. Many birds, fishes, dolphins have migrated to other places. After the incident, several fish, dolphins and birds were found dead. I request the Central government to take steps to protect the Beel," Jintu Dutt, a local said. Maguri-Motapung Beel is an important bird area of the district and is a haven for resident and migratory birds species.

The animals and birds living in Dibru Saikhowa National Park have greatly been impacted as it is located near Baghjan, where the fire incident took place. "Many wild animals have left the park due to sound and air pollution. Many tigers, wild horses have left the park. The grass on which animals were dependent is filled with oil. So they could not even find anything to eat. The entire area is filled with oil. Now we will never get to see wild horses," Dutt added.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas release said on Wednesday that OIL had informed that while carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield in Tinsukia district, the well suddenly became active on May 27 and a blowout occurred.It led to the uncontrolled flow of gas from the well. The well is located in the vicinity of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and MaguriMotapungBeel, a wetland.

"OIL has engaged an accredited agency to carry out the environmental impact assessment in and around Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri-Motapung Beel," the release said. (ANI)

