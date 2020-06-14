Left Menu
Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Baramulla district

A 23-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Rampur sector and the third in the north Kashmir district in the last three days.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in the Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defense spokesperson said. This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in the Rampur sector and the third in the north Kashmir district in the last three days.

"On 14 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur by firing mortars and other weapons," defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said. On Saturday, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire in Kamalkote Sector in the Uri area of the district. A 48-year-old woman was killed on Friday in a ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Rampur sector of the district.

Akhtar Begum, the wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chechi, was killed on the spot when her house at Batgran was hit by a shell. A 23-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. Four residential houses and a mosque have been damaged in the shelling by Pakistani troops.

Several families have taken refuge either in underground safety bunkers or moved to safer places elsewhere in the Uri tehsil.

